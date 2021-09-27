John ‘Chip’ Clouse

John Clouse, best known as “Chip,” passed away on Aug. 26, 2021, after a very aggressive bout of lung cancer.
Chip leaves behind two sisters, Marsha of Florida and Louise of Georgia married to who brother-in-law Robert Magill. Both of Chip’s parents preceded him in death.
Chip was originally from Georgia, where he was a very successful golf pro during the ’70s and early ’80s. He later started a company called the Logo House and was one of the first to put logos on hats and T-shirts on a large commercial scale. Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola were his largest customers, which required over 100 employees.
His business was very successful until the advent of the start up of offshore competition, which made product made in the USA not competitive.
In 1996, Chip left Georgia and traveled west and fell in love with Cody and its people where he resided until his death. Chip was quite the outdoorsman, giving back to what he loved such as Disabled Hunters and Georgia Outdoorsmen.
Chip’s sense of humor was different but he never met a stranger and those who knew him can tell you if Chip was your friend you truly had a friend. His heart (well hidden sometimes) was soft and true. Many people will miss Chip.
A celebration of his life and a memorial is being planned which will include Chip stories, which there are many. Also his ashes will be put in the river he so loved and was his request.
