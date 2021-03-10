Sandra Mae (Pfrangle) Holmes died peacefully on Feb. 20, 2021, in Sheridan County Memorial Hospital. Her immediate family was at her side at the time of her death.
Sandra was born March 20, 1940, in Cody to Bill and Eva Pfrangle. She also had two sisters Sarah (Sally) Ann Riddle and Susan Marie Spiering.
She attended Cody schools through grade twelve then went to Denver University for two years to study nursing. She married Duane Goss in 1961 and had one son, Daniel Allen Goss. She then married Wayne Lowell Holmes on July 3, 1964, and raised two sons, Wayne William and Darren Lee Holmes.
Wayne and Sandi made their home in Oregon City, Ore., and for many years ran Music Village in Portland. In 2010 Sandra moved to Arizona where she spent several years in Cottonwood prior to returning to Sheridan in 2016.
Sandra is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Eva, and her sister Sally.
She is survived by her three sons Daniel Goss (Beaverton, Ore.), Wayne Holmes (Wilsonville, Ore.) and Darren Holmes (Boise, Idaho), her sister Susan (Gene) Spiering (Powell), six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Sandra was woman of faith and was confident where she was resting for eternity. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking large meals, and playing card games, especially cribbage and gin, with anyone that would play.
She was an active member of every community she was a part of, where she was known for her authenticity, selflessness and good humor. She will be greatly missed.
Sandra chose to be cremated. She will be buried at Bullcreek Cemetery outside of Cody in August 2021. Her family and friends plan a get together to celebrate her life at that time. If anyone would like to donate to a fund in her name, she often helped the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.