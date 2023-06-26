Paul Rene Goffaux died July 22, 2023. Paul was born October 16, 1962. He is survived by his wife Sherry, son Edward and daughter Marina. He was preceded in death by his son Sterling, mother Lynn and father Edward Rene Goffaux.
Funeral services are Wednesday, July 28, 2023, in Powell, Wyoming. Condolences can be sent to Sherry Goffaux at 645 N. Absorka, Powell, Wyoming 82435.
The viewing will be at the Thompson Mortuary Powell at 9 a.m. and graveside services will be at 10 a.m.
