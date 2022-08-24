Sandra Annette Decker Stewart, 87, of Lafayette, Calif., died peacefully Aug. 18, 2022.
Sandra “Sandy” was born Oct. 12,1934 in Cody. She attended West Side School until 1945 when the family moved to Sheridan. She befriended children from the Heart Mountain Japanese Relocation Camp and was a staunch supporter of anti-racism the rest of her life. Her master’s thesis was on the Japanese Relocation Project during WWII.
During the six years in the Sheridan area, Sandy and her sisters became expert riders and earned many medals at horse shows jumping their cowponies against well-bred, high-priced horses.
In 1952, she and her family returned to Cody. She was a skilled journalist and became the editor of the 1953 yearbook staff at Cody High School.
She married Brady Wayne Stewart in 1955. They had two sons, Dan and Tim. They settled in California where Brady was an engineer for Lockheed Missiles and Space in Sunnyvale.
Sandy earned a master’s degree in Ethnic Studies from San Jose State College. She taught Pre-Columbian History and English as a second language in elementary school, community college and the University of California at Berkley.
She expanded her skills in horsemanship, learning dressage. Her aunt Stacy gifted her with a mare Ghost and colt Tigger whom she lovingly trained and cared for the rest of their lives. She rode in dressage shows throughout the Bay area.
Sandy and Brady divorced. As a single mother with teenage sons, she hosted budding musicians’ jam sessions in the garage. Several from that gang have honored her as an important influence in their lives.
Sandy became an insurance underwriter for All State Insurance Company in San Francisco for about 15 years.
After retirement, she became even more involved with animals. She worked with FEMA to care for animals during disasters, fires, floods, etc. She was only one of three certified people to care for horses on the West Coast. Her interests also included dog training and rescuing strays. She felt that an animal was every bit as important as a human.
As dementia emerged into her life, Tim stepped in to help and eventually take over most of her needs. Their last words to each other were, “I love you.” She will always be remembered for her keen interest in people and animals, helping those in need with a warm heart, giving them a place to feel safe, and providing counseling and courage. She loved adventure and learning new skills.
Sandy is survived by her two sisters, Jeri Jaffe and Karen Lovejoy, her sons Dan and Tim Stewart, her grandchildren Emily Stewart and Sam Stewart, her nieces Alex Lovejoy, Tracy Jaffe and Susan Slates and her grandniece Kathleen Jaffe.
