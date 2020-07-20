Afton Smethhurst Greer Searle, 82, of Cody, died July 15, 2020, in Cody after a productive life.
Her final challenge was a battle with dementia.
Afton was born on March 27, 1938, to Byron and Erma (Holden) Smethhurst in Payson, Utah. The family moved to Superior, Wyo., while Afton was young and she graduated from Superior High School in 1956.
Afton married Curtis Lee Greer in 1956 and to this union were born five children, Cynthia, Gregory, Bradley, Mark and Amy. They later divorced and Afton married George Searle and added youngest daughter Amber to the family. They later divorced.
Afton and Curtis spent their early years living at Home on the Range, Wyo. They later lived in Lander, Casper, Worland and Point of Rocks, Wyo. Afton later lived in Rock Springs, Casper and Cody.
Afton was a talented artist and loved paper crafting and tole painting. She held many jobs during her life including working at Black Butte Coal and driving a dump truck hauling asphalt for her son.
Afton was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her children Cynthia (William) Collister, Gregory (Lucinda) Greer, Bradley (Denise) Greer, Mark (Rachelle) Greer, Amy (Brian) Zaiss, Amber (Kari) Bales, sister Connie Carpenter, brother Joe Smethhurst, brother-in-law Neil Hood,14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Afton was preceded in death by her father and mother, sister Elaine Hood and brother Aaron Lamar Smethhurst.
Funeral services were held on July 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake in Cody. Burial took place at 3 p.m. at Wyoming Memorial Gardens in Casper following the service.
Afton was an incredibly strong woman and wonderful daughter, mother and grandmother. In life she overcame many things; in death she overcomes all things. She has returned to the God that created her. (BallardFH.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.