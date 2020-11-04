Phyllis Ruth Pond was born Oct. 31, 1936, the third of four children of Earl Smith and Rosalee Knight Smith of Laramie.
She died Oct. 30, 2020, at the Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge at the age of 83
After high school graduation in Laramie and while attending the University of Wyoming, she met Dean H. Pond, Jr. They married July 24, 1956. To this union five sons were born – Willie (Jean) of Casper, Mike of Gillette, J.D. (passed away 2016 in Cazadero, Calif.), Joe (Hyon Mi) of Pyeongtaek, South Korea, John (Emily) of Cody.
After marriage, they moved to Cody. They also lived in Powell, Lovell and Casper, and also lived in Pleasanton, Calif. After Dean’s death in 1997, she returned to Cody, the place she always called “home.” In November 2015, she moved into Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge until the time of her death.
She worked at Shoshone Bank until she entered her insurance career of 30-plus years.
Phyl’s priorities were faith, family and friends, always checking in on them and being available to help where needed. Her retirement years were enjoyed volunteering at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor Center and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Her hobbies included photography (using her photos to make annual calendars for family and friends), painting, traveling and cross-stitching.
Phyl was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean H. Pond, Jr. sister Barbie, brother Ed and son J.D.
She is survived by sons Willie, Mike, Joe and John, sister Betty, many nieces, nephews and grandchildren, brother-in-law Obie Pond of Tacoma, Wash., sisters-in-law Peg Pond Paul (George), Pamela I. Briggs and Phyllis M. Claudson (Earl), all of Cody.
A memorial mass will be held at The Church of St. Anthony in Cody, on Nov. 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.