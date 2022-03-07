Jill Lynn (Crawford) Gartland

Jill Lynn Gartland (née Crawford), loving daughter and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 62 on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Jill was born on June 5, 1959, in Charleston, N.C. to Ed and Paula (Miles) Crawford. She was a nurse for 27 years in Chicago and raised daughter Mairéad and twins Siobhán and Jacob there.
Jill had a passion for movies, especially those from the golden age of Hollywood. She was also an avid music lover, often singing in karaoke nights and community plays and spent many hours listening to oldies in the car.
Jill was a faithful woman who loved the Lord and her family. She was known for her quick wit, great singing voice and warm smile.
Jill was preceded in death by her father, her sister Stephanie, and her brother Eddie.
She is survived by her mother, her three children, her sisters Terri and Renee, her granddaughter Makayla, and several nieces and nephews.
A wake and visitation with family present will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. A rosary will then be prayed at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be a private family ceremony at the Church of St. Anthony.
Flowers or donations may be sent to 636 19th Street, Cody, WY, 82414.
Memories and condolences can be left on Jill’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
