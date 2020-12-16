Connie Rae Farrell Jones

Connie Jones passed away at her home with her family by her side on Dec. 12, 2020.
Connie Rae Farrell was born Aug. 19, 1947, in Bartlesville, Okla., to Robert and Juanita Farrell. She was welcomed home by a big sister Roberta.
She graduated from Lindsay, Okla., high school in 1966. After high school, she went to beautician school and graduated. She moved to Wyoming where she met Rick Jones. They were married Sept. 28, 1979. They had four children together – Christie, Joni, Jared and Brook-lynn.
Rick moved for jobs as a part of the Boilermakers Union. They lived in Rawlins, Craig, Colo., and Kanab, Utah, until Rick retired. After Rick retired they moved to Buffalo and then to Cody.
Connie was an Avon representative for several years and also loved being a greeter at McDonalds in Cody.
Connie had a very strong faith in the Jehovah Witness religion.
During the summers she would plan family vacations to various national parks in Utah, Wyoming and Arizona.
She was proceed in death by both her parents.
She is survived by her husband Rick Jones, sister Roberta Parham (Jay) of Lawton, Okla. Her four children Christie Jolly (Rick Salsibury) of Tampa, Fla., Joni Bennett (Zane) of Powell, Jared Jones (Angela Quaife) of Cody and Brook-lynn Jones (Matt Stevens) of Cody, nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
The family would like to thank Stillwater Hospice for the care they gave her and also caring for the family.
Condolences can be sent to Rick Jones, 29 Mustang Lane, Cody, WY 82414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.