Ruth Monk Johnson, 86, died Aug. 1, 2020, at her home in Richfield, Utah.
She was born Oct. 18, 1933, in Cowley, a daughter of John David and Pauline Nancy Cowley Monk. Ruth graduated from Cowley High School, Class of 1952 in Cowley, and then graduated from Beauty College and worked for a time and used her talent as a beautician throughout her life. She also worked in the LDS Church Temple Clothing Department, and also as a furniture store receptionist.
Ruth married Edward Wasden Johnson on May 6, 1969, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. He had five children and together, they had two more. They enjoyed 51 years together. She leaves a family of over a hundred. Her home was always a gathering place for her family, extended family, and friends. She nurtured many with her cheerful countenance, listening ear, and loving heart. Service was second nature to her.
She loved her Savior and shared his message in simple ways. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in a variety of callings, among which were primary teacher, Relief Society president and counselor; three missions, temple service for 15 years, with three years as assistant matron. She served with her husband for seven years as a Family History Advisor to the Area Seventy.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband Edward of Richfield; her son Paul and Jennifer Johnson of Littleton, Colo.; her daughter Jenet and Michael Hornberger of Weston, Idaho; step-children: Steve and Marilyn Johnson of Lindon, Utah; Anne Johnson of Albuquerque, N.M.; Dale (deceased) and Marcie Johnson of Cody; Lynn and Sheila Johnson of Payson, Utah; Julie and Jim Harrison of Aurora, Utah; 27 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren; siblings Charles, (Merica, deceased) and Nancy Monk of Milwaukee, Wis.; Rhea (Verl, deceased) Perry of Salt Lake City, Utah.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Nancy Monk; siblings Melvin and Betty Monk, Moana Johnson, Hollis and Grant Cutler, Roita and Wayne Lynn, Joan and Cordas Haralson, and a stepson Dale Johnson.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Penrose Cemetery in Big Horn County. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we ask that everyone please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests providing service to those around you.
Memories of Ruth can be added to the on line guest book at springerturner.com.
