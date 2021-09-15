Justin Ray Loran, 48, of Cody, passed away from complications of COVID-19 in Billings on Sept. 6, 2021.
Justin was a few weeks shy of his 49th birthday. He was born on Sept. 21, 1972, in Cody, to Nick Loran and Exa Elizabeth “Beth” Nolan. Justin attended Cody High School and was active in football, boxing, and FFA. He received an Associate of Applied Science in Drafting at Northwest College.
Justin worked many years in sheet metal. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and kayaking with his children. One of many fond memories of his children was his love of fishing bobbers. He enjoyed collecting and scavenging for them. He loved watching his kids play sports and enjoyed supporting Cody High School football and wrestling.
Justin was preceded in passing by his sister Kelli Donahoo.
He is survived by his children Randy, Alisha, Hunter, Lexi, Lucas, Trent and grandson Mickael, Beth Nolan his mother, as well as his brothers Stoney Loran and Casey Nolan.
In lieu of flowers or cards, the family asks that memorial monument donations be made so we all have a place to come and visit him and see his huge smile.
Memorial services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. Following funeral services, there will be an outdoor celebration of his life for Justin’s family and friends at the Lions Club Pavilion at Beck Lake Park. All are welcome to attend.
Condolences may be shared at BallardFH.com.
