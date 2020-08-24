Surrounded by his family, Richard “Dick” Soll passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2020, at the age of 84 years.
Dick began his life in Cody, graduating from Cody High School in 1955, and it is where he started a family, was a business owner and was active in the local community, helping to establish the Buffalo Bill Museum.
Dick was a passionate horseman, riding a 100-mile horseback endurance ride and leading several pack trips. In his younger days, he worked as a hunting guide for Speed Spiedlburg and also for Don Schmalz. Dick was honored for his commitment to mountaineering and horsemanship when he was chosen for the cover of the Western Horseman magazine, 50th anniversary edition.
He was also the general owner of Soll Ford Motors in Cody. He also spent many years as a member of the Stampede Board.
Dick spent 30-plus years in the agriculture industry. He moved to Texas in the 1980s where he met his wife Vicki and became a cattle rancher, raised bucking bulls and eventually retired in Rock Springs. He was dedicated to the community, supporting the annual PBR and helping local area youngsters learn bull riding, furthering western sports in future generations.
Dick was a proud veteran, a Freemason and a dedicated husband, father and friend. He had a kind and gentle spirit he shared with countless people and animals and was a true cowboy.
Dick will be lovingly remembered by his wife Vicki, children John and Krin; stepdaughter Erin (Chadwick); grandchildren Mandee (Tom), Colter (Tess), Hannah; stepgranddaughter: Katie; great-grandchildren Ayla, Everett, Violet, Jace and Harper; sister RaeAnn; as well as numerous friends. Dick was predeceased by his parents Fred and Mona.
There will be a Celebration of Life event to honor Dick at a future date. Details will be made available once they are finalized.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Western Sports Foundation at donate.onecause.com/wsf/donate.
Arrangements are under the personal care of Nelson Funeral Home of Rocksprings, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.