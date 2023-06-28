Rex W. Hadden, 96, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2023, in St. George, Utah. Rex was born on Jan. 9, 1927 in Duchesne, Utah. He married Jennie Hadden Aug. 21, 1946.
Rex is survived by his wife, four children, 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall in St. George, Utah.
