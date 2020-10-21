On Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, the Dearborn family and friends lost a father, grandfather, and friend.
Milton J. Dearborn succumbed to a cardiac arrest while in his sleep at home in Cody. He was 79 years old.
Milton was born in El Centro, Calif., on Oct. 10, 1941. After graduating high school, he received his AA Degree from Imperial Valley College in El Centro. He went on to become an X-ray technician at Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, Calif. He continued his education by obtaining a Bachelor of Psychology from San Diego State University in San Diego, Calif., and his Masters in Divinity from Western Evangelical Seminary in Oregon City, Ore. From there, Milton ministered to others, helped those in need, and pursued entrepreneurial opportunities.
To honor Milton’s memory, family members will be burying him in a private ceremony at Riverside Cemetery in Cody. Please join the Dearborn family on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Cody Foursquare Church on 725 19th St., at 2 p.m. for a celebration of life service and fellowship time.
Milton is survived by his four children David, Jessica, Kathleen, and Michelle Dearborn; his grandchildren James, Makenna, Grace, Madison, Katelynn, Julia; his great-grandchildren Niko and Nova; and found family members. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
