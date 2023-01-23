A wiry and rugged man, the years were no match for his body, which retained its 1965 character to the end. Defeated, the years came for his mind and ultimately won a tenacious battle with Paul Edwin Wagner of Ankeny, Iowa, on Dec. 31, 2022.
Paul is survived by his wife, partner and fellow traveler these past many decades Taminie; his son Jeff and wife Angela of Dallas, Texas; grandson Alex Wagner of Driggs, Idaho; sister Maxine Jones of Ankeny; and Taminie’s children Myles Curnes of Des Moines and Katie Ramos of Ventura, Calif.
Paul’s remains will spend eternity among the volcanic rocks and snow-capped Carter Mountains at Fenton Pass, Wyo.
I thank friends and family who have been so generous with their time and caring through this long and difficult journey. You know who you are. We would like to thank UnityPoint Lutheran Hospital and Taylor House Hospice for their outstanding care of both of us.
A celebration of Paul’s life will take place at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central Iowa, the Animal Rescue League of Central Iowa or a charity of your choice.
