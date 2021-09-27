Darian Dudrick was so much more than the voice of Cody. He was more than a loyal, honest and fair man. He was a loving husband and a father that is gone too soon.
Darian passed away Sept. 21, 2021, in Billings.
Darian was born to Richard and Edna Dudrick on Sept. 18, 1969, in Pueblo, Colo. He graduated from Colorado State University Pueblo with a Bachelor’s Degree in mass communications.
Darian started his career as a sports editor-news reporter in La Junta, Colo. From there he moved to Brush, Colo. and worked as a publisher-editor. Later, he moved to Portage, Wis., where he served as an editor. His career then took him to Huron, S.D., as a managing editor. The town of Cody was lucky to greet him in 2008 first as a managing editor at the Cody Enterprise, then as a beloved morning talk show host on the Big Horn Radio Network.
During his career, Darian was recognized and won numerous press association awards in both newspaper and broadcasting. He was proud to serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the Buffalo Bill Birthday Ball, Knights of Columbus Wyoming State Convention, and as a moderator for the Wyoming Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Forum.
His voice also broadcast from the roof of the Irma during the Fourth of July Stampede Parade.
In his prestigious career he enjoyed interviewing and talking with many people. He was known for being fair and genuine. Some of his most recognizable interviews were with Hilary Clinton, Dominique Wilkins, Ted Nugent, Al Simpson, Don Baylor, Dick Cheney, Garth Brooks, John McEnroe and many more. Not only did he have a gift for talking with people, but he had a vast knowledge that transcended many subjects.
Outside of his many professional accomplishments, above all, Darian was a man of God and devoted family man. He met the woman he was faithfully dedicated to, April Thacker, in 2002. They married on July 16, 2005. He was also a doting father to his children Kaitlyn and Christian.
To him, family was everything and to his family, he was everything. He dyed Easter eggs, went trick-or-treating, encouraged Kaitlyn to run cross county, coached Christian’s T-ball and basketball teams and hit numerous tennis balls with him. He made a point of being there for every event in their lives. No words can describe the loss his family feels.
While many people knew Darian outside of his home, his family knew the true man he was. He had a great sense of humor, a loyal love for his Miami Dolphins, a true appreciation for the 70s, Frank Sinatra, pop culture, sports, music and politics. Most of all, he felt complete when he was surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife April, children Kaitlyn and Christian, brother Richard, aunts Lillian Blakey and Linda Ruscetti, uncle Ed Potestio and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his uncles Bud Blakey, Frank Ruscetti, and aunt Joanna Potestio.
A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 29, at The Church of St. Anthony in Cody. A funeral mass will be held on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. with reception to follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account for Darian’s family has been established in his name at First Bank of Wyoming.
“And now the end is near,
And so I face the final curtain,
My friend, I’ll say it clear,
I’ll state my case of which I’m certain,
I’ve lived a life that’s full,
I’ve travelled each and every highway,
And more, much more than this,
I did it my way.”
Condolences to Darian’s family can be sent at BallardFH.com.
