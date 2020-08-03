Mary Patricia Morin, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully July 30, 2020, at the age of 82 with her family by her side.
Mary was born on March 17, 1938, in Fossil, Ore., to Alfred and Elsie (Harrison) Caldera. She was the fifth of 10 children. She met her lifelong love, Ted Morin, in 1954 and they married on Aug. 12, 1958. They were blessed with a son Albert, and four daughters Karen, Nancy, Janell and Pamela.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother who taught her children to love Christ. She led a Christ-like life and showed love, kindness and charity to all who were blessed to know her.
Mary is survived by her husband Ted, four daughters, 24 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Albert and grandson Nicholas.
Funeral services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wyoming Avenue Chapel, on Aug. 1, 2020. Burial will take place at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City, Ore.
Condolences can be sent at www.BallardFH.com.
