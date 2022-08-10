Brian Glen Richardson passed away in the Tampa Bay-Clearwater area on July 10, 2022, at the age of 31.
He had the kindest soul with the most beautiful heart and will be greatly missed.
Brian is survived by his father Allan Richardson, sisters Leanne Dozier and Marquax Richardson, brothers Mikey and AJ Henson, nieces Vanessa Richardson and Reagan Henson, nephews Gage Corbin and Bracken Henson, and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lisa Eichler, grandfather Glen “Smokie” Richardson, and grandmother Lois Richardson.
“And the road goes on ... forever.”
Celebration of life will be Sept. 17 at 3138 Sheridan Ave. at 1 p.m.
