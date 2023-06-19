Jim Clingman, resident of Cody, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 9, at the age of 58. His death was due to natural causes, with his heart being an underlying issue.
Jim was born in Galion, Ohio on Feb. 19, 1965. He was adopted and raised by OJ and Bonnie Clingman. When Jim was 10 years old, they relocated to Cody.
Jim discovered a love for growing things and riding dirt bikes as a young child and was an avid ice skater. His love for birds started with tumbler pigeons at age 7.
In high school he was very active in baseball and track and was a strong member of the Cody team when they won the state track meet in 1982.
He was artistic in many mediums with strong interests in machining, aerospace, science, chemistry, geology and archaeology.
He loved being out in the Oregon Basin discovering the undiscovered. He was always bringing home heart rocks to Old Lady Clinger.
He enjoyed cooking and was always taking a meal to a friend or someone in need.
In 2004, he entered the Shoshone Masonic Lodge and served as Worshipful Master in 2006 and 2007. He was a huge supporter of the Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Another love of his life was motorcycles. He enjoyed over 19 years of desert racing and HillClimb competition, and joined the Western States Professional HillClimb series in 2008, which included The Great American and The Widow Maker competitions. He recently continued his love of this sport through supporting the younger generations’ interest.
Jim recently retired from the city of Cody in November 2021 after 29 years of service.
Preceding him in death was his father OJ. He is survived by his wife Vicki and her daughters, Jessica Harrington and Veronica (Richard) Houser; three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Matthew and Naomi; his mother Bonnie; daughters from his previous marriage to Michelle: Robyn (Cedric)Bennett and Erin (Jenny) Clingman; and his sister Sue (Danny) Walsh.
Also surviving Jim is his biological family in Ohio who he recently united with including sisters Cindy (Dave) Hall and Tomeka (Michael) Moyer; brothers Robert(Kim) and Gary (Crystal) Moyer, and Derrick and Jason (Angie) Mease; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. We also can’t forget his beloved chickens and cats.
Jim was kind, a mentor to many and generous, willing to give it if he had it! He touched the lives of many and will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, Jim would love to receive a donation in his name to the Park County Animal Shelter. Family and friends will be celebrating his life on Aug. 13 at Hugh Smith Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
