On March 26, 2023, Beverly C. Hagan, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at 85 years young.
Beverly was born on Feb. 28, 1938, in Cody to Ned and Betty (Bates) Lufkin. She lived in many places, starting out in a covered sheep wagon on the Two Dot Ranch, then on to San Francisco, returning to the Oregon Basin and Cody where she graduated high school. She eventually went to Denver, Colorado, where she graduated Business College, and married Wayne Hodson and started their family, then returning to Cody.
Beverly raised three children, Betty Jean (Hodson) Mavity married to Monte Mavity, Wendy (Hodson) Page married to Ralph Page, and Richard Hodson.
Beverly married the love of her life, Ronald Hagan, on July 3, 1971. Both worked for the Forest Service in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming and loved their work. Beverly raised and raced racehorses in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho as well as living her lifelong passion as a participant in the sport of rodeo.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Ned and Betty Lufkin, first husband Wayne Hodson, husband Ronald Hagan and grandson Chance Mavity.
Beverly’s survivors include her three children, five grandchildren, and multiple great- and great-great-grandchildren.
To honor Beverly’s memory and passion, in lieu of gifts or flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund in her honor. A family style celebration of life will be held at a later date.
