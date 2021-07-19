Randy Young, born to Helen and Gary Young on June 17, 1965, tragically lost his life on July 7, 2021.
He grew up in Colorado, lived in Washington, Wyoming and Montana. Randy loved fishing and hunting and being in the great outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his sister Tamara Myers, and his mother Helen Young, he leaves behind two daughters Shandi Young and grandson Milo, Trista Olson (Robert) and two grandchildren Aubrie and Owen, his father Gary Young (Barb), sister Julie Durham (Jeff), brother-in-law Ron Myers, nephew Allen Durham (Jesse), niece Shantel Durham (Matt), and great-nieces and nephews.
Randy was loved and will be deeply missed. No services will be held, the family is choosing to have a private family gathering at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.