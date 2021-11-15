James “Jim”, “Scroung” Marmon, 66, of Cody passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 8, 2021. Scroung was born Oct. 26, 1955, to George and Naomi Marmon in Cody.
There was never any choice – Scroung was going to be a mountain man. He spent his earliest years following his father around the mountains trapping and hunting. He had the privilege of spending parts of his 20s and 30s guiding hunters from around the country. He was at home in the wilds. It was his church.
Scroung’s love for music started early, and he perfected his first song, Battle of New Orleans by Johnny Horton, at age three. He was an outstanding drummer and songwriter and had incredible (and naughty) experiences as a member of many bands over his lifetime, from Teewinot, Belt Drive to Nada Band and finally The Undesided Band of Powell. They wrote a song called “Carnival Ride” that many fans loved and made his wife Debbie and sister Sharon cry every time. The day before his passing, a dear friend helped him play his drum one last time. Even in his weakened state, his love of music radiated through the tapping of his sticks and brushes against the drum’s batter head.
Scroung was known as a motorman. It was his first job as a gas station service boy at Happy’s Corner, and it was his last job at Bear Co. Tire in Cody. In between, he worked in the oil field, worked on cars, and built motorcycles. His natural aptitude for using his hands to fix things bled into his creative and artistic gifts. He was a craftsman, welding not only equipment for use but art for the garden. He was a gifted woodworker, a master macramer, and a genuine artist.
In October 2021, Scroung and Debbie celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. They met on a road work job site, where Scroung was running the crew and Debbie was flagging. He trotted up to her, dipped her backward, and planted a wild kiss on her. It was all over from there. They spent time adventuring in the mountains together, riding double on his motorcycle and living a happy life. He had a dedicated and gentle caretaker in Debbie as his health failed, and she was by his side until the very end.
Scroung was a mountain man, a musician and artist, and a motorhead. He loved the feel of the wind over him and the rumble of a motorcycle engine under him. He loved his friends and his family. He could be hard and difficult, and he could be caring and playful. He was rough-around-the-edges and mischievous. He played hard and worked hard. Scroung lived life at 100 miles per hour until he couldn’t. And then, he found his kindness.
Here’s a verse from the pages of his songbook, lyrics from one of his unfinished songs.
“Well, it’s been a long road and it hasn’t been free
Now the trails that you travel are a backtrack of me
Like a forgotten verse in an unwritten song
An unintended fire, the embers long gone
Do you look back with a smile, or break down and cry
All the wonder, what-ifs and why-didn’t-I’s”
In his final weeks, he talked about living life to its fullest, not waiting to do the things you want to do, and about never giving up on living. For his friends and family – may you never give up on living.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Mary (Lengel), and many close friends and extended family. He is survived by his beloved dogs, loving and dedicated wife, Debbie, his stepdaughter Liz (Howie) Moore, his doting sisters, Sharon Rice and Barbara Lee, and many extended family members, and friends who were his family too.
In lieu of flowers, financial gifts to support with end-of-life expenses can be made to Debbie Marmon, PO Box 1196, Cody, Wyoming, 82414. A celebration of life, “Jam Session” is being planned in Scroung’s honor. Condolences can be left on his memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.