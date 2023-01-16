Max Edmund Tuttle, 88, died peacefully at the Spanish Fork, Utah Nursing and Rehab home where he had been a resident for 3 1/2 years.
Max was born Feb. 24, 1934, to Blanche (Peterson) and Ed Tuttle. He joined 3-year-old twin sisters, Marian and Sherry.
Max’s first love was animals and the ranching way of life. As a young man, he worked with his uncle Frosty Fogg on the Trail Creek Ranch and other places. He always appreciated a good horse and don’t get in his view when the National Finals Rodeo was being broadcast! Max later learned construction and built many houses around the Cody area. Max always loved a good and often off-color joke. Eventually fly fishing and snowmobiles took the place of roping. He raised his two children by himself with help from his folks.
In his later years, he and longtime partner Jean Krampert traveled in their RV to many states.
Max was preceded in death by his son Jud Tuttle, his parents and a nephew.
He is survived by his daughter Jana Hook of Cowley, several nieces and a nephew.
Cremation has taken place. There are no services planned.
