John Wilson Shockley passed away peacefully at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House on June 2, 2021.
He was born in Chinook, (Blaine County) Mont., on Sept. 8, 1925, to his parents Noble Wilson Shockley and Jennie Ethel (Richmond) Shockley.
John attended the Entz, Pioneer and Chinook Blaine County Grade Schools and graduated from Chinook High School in 1943. Upon graduation from high school, he served his country in the Navy during World War II. He was deployed in the Pacific Theater on the USS General M.M. Patrick (AP 150) until honorably discharged in 1946.
In 1946, John met his wife Harriet Grace Liddle and they raised five daughters. They are Jeanne Diane, Judy Daphne, Janet Darlene, Jill Denise and Joan Dee. Jeanne is married to H. Duane Orkney of Cody, Wyo., Judy is married to James Scott of Mesa, Ariz., Janet was married to Bill Brewer of Cody, Jill is married to Kendall C. Siggins of Cody and Joan is married to Rex Rosenbaum of Lewiston, Idaho.
After returning from the armed services, John became a member of the Montana National Guard as an administrative, supply and maintenance technician and served as First Sergeant in Heavy Tank Co., 163rd Infantry, Montana National Guard located in Chinook, Montana. He retired 28 years with the National Guard. He was employed by the Montana Fish and Game Department for 10 years.
He moved his family to Cody in 1966, becoming a licensed building contractor, retiring in 1985. John and Harriet resided on the Double L Bar Ranch for 34 years enjoying gardening and grandchildren. John passed on his passion for baseball to his grandchildren and loved watching them play the sports of baseball, ice hockey, track and field and taekwondo.
He was preceded in death by his parents Noble and Jennie Shockley, and sisters Laura May Shockley, Grace Morrison and Marilyn Allen.
He is survived by his wife Harriet and five daughters, Jeanne, Judy, Janet, Jill, and Joan and brothers Robert Bob (Pat) Shockley and Richard Butch (Alice) Shockley and many loved nieces and nephews.
John and Harriet were married 74 years and have five daughters, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The family was always at the center of his heart.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at the Church of the Nazarene, 808 Skyline Drive, Cody, at 11 a.m. on June 12, 2021, followed by a reception. Condolences can be sent on John’s page at BallardFH.com.
