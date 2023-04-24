David Torczon was born May 10, 1945, to Steve and Agnes Torczon in Red Lodge. His zest for life and adventurous nature kept his parents busy and on their toes.
He met the love of his life and best friend, Sandra Munro, at a Sadie Hawkins dance in Belfry.
They later married on June 18, 1969. They were blessed with four mischievous boys (much like Dave) who were Dave’s pride and joy.
During his working career he worked for Joe Reed Farms before going on to work 25 years for Celotex. He retired from Celotex but continued to irrigate for the Goods in the summer and to help the Reeds with beet harvest in the fall.
In his retirement years he and Sandy enjoyed dancing, playing cards with family and friends, puzzles, quilting and following the fiddlers.
Dave’s world was his family. He will be remembered for his quick wit, a smile that would light a room and his contagious laugh.
Very seldom was Dave without a smile or joke, and he had a knack for lightening any situation.
Preceding him in death were his parents Steve and Agnes Torczon, and brother Melvin Torczon.
Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years Sandy; sisters Linda and Edna Torczon; sons Mike (Tammy) Torczon, Clint (Rhonda) Torczon, Jeff (Amy) Torczon, and Greg Torczon; grandchildren Lillian Torczon, Austin Torczon, Stephen Torczon, Wyatt Hayden, Devon Torczon, Lane Torczon, Libby Torczon, Bryce Hayden, Mandy Torczon, and Alayna Torczon.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home.
Please join the family afterwards for light refreshments at the funeral home.
Until we meet again, save me a waltz with the Angels.
