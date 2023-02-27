Shane Mitchell Brauchie was born Aug. 22, 1983, and died Feb. 20, 2023, after fighting an illness.
He was a Cody High School graduate and enjoyed playing and watching sports, especially football. Shane told his younger brother Chase and other family members stories just to hear them laugh although he was always able to outlaugh everyone else. His quick wit and contagious laugh drew people to him.
Shane always went out of his way for family. He helped his grandparents in Casper by shoveling walks, mowing lawns and raking leaves. Family barbecues and celebrations were something he looked forward to and contributed to the conversations with great zest. His grandfathers loved watching games with him and visiting about anything.
Shane fell in love with and married Angela at the Bill Cody Ranch. They lived in St. Kitts and later Kansas State so that Angela could earn her degree to become a veterinarian. Shane supported her every way he could to make sure that she could reach her dream.
Shane enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Cooke City. He would snowmobile up in the winter to shovel snow off the roof of the cabin for his grandparents.
During the summer, he would take hikes in the mountains, play horseshoes with family and friends, and go four-wheeling up Lulu Pass to gaze over the scenery. One of his favorite things to do was to spend time in the sweathouse built next to the river and then immerse himself in the freezing water.
Shane had an adventurous spirit and lived life and each adventure to the fullest. Weather was never an obstacle.
Shane and Angela worked in Casper for several years. In the spring of 2021, they were blessed with their precious twins Willow and Westley. The babies brought Shane great joy, and he shared that by sending pictures to grandparents and great-grandparents with a, “Morning Grandma and Gpa” or “Hi Great-Grandma and Grandpa.”
Family will be having a private service this summer.
