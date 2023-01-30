Rocky West Loran was born Aug. 25, 1952, to Bob and Kay Loran in Gordan, Nebraska. When Rocky was 2 years old, the family moved to Meeteetse. They eventually settled on the South Fork of Cody, where they ran a dude ranch.
Growing up on the ranch Rocky learned what it truly meant to be a cowboy. They took guests on guided hunting trips by horseback in the mountains of the South Fork. He helped to break and train horses. He also dabbled in a little rodeo, riding broncs and bulls.
In his late teens, Rocky followed his sister Judy to Tucson, Ariz.
He later moved to Buckey, Ariz., where he worked as a horseshoer. Rocky was a proficient welder. He started his own construction business, building steel buildings, hay barns and corrals.
He grew tired of welding in the Arizona heat so he took to driving a cattle truck over the road. He enjoyed all the country he got to see while hauling cattle all over the Western states.
Rocky retired from driving over the road and moved back to Wyoming where he drove trucks locally for a few years. Until fully retiring, when he started spending the winters in Arizona with his daughter Stormy and her family.
For the last year Rocky stayed in Arizona until he passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer.
Rocky was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Kay Loran, brothers Nick and Casey Loran, and sister Dixie Loran.
He is survived by his daughter, Stormy (Logan) Lambert and grandson Lyle. Also by his daughter Shauna and grandson Evan, grandaughters Tiffany and Maddie. He is also survived by his sister Judy Brittain (whom he had become very close to), half- brother Wade Madson and sister Sheila (Richard) Lipps.
Rocky made many friends throughout his life. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help others beyond his own means. He loved his family and was especially proud of his grandkids.
He will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
There will be a Celebration of Life later on this summer for Rocky in Arizona.
