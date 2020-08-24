On Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the age of 81, Carl Dell Joiner unexpectedly left his earthly body and was embraced in the arms of Jesus.
Carl was born in Pecos, Texas, on March 21, 1939, to Dell V. Joiner and Betty (Tiemann) Joiner. He graduated from Hot Springs County High School in Thermopolis in 1959. He wed his high school sweetheart Mickey (Janice) Dvarsihkis on Sept. 1, 1959. They were married for 60 wonderful years.
In their early years of marriage Carl held a few jobs before he was hired for a salesman position with Sweetheart Bread in 1965. He had many experiences working for Sweetheart such as maneuvering through tourist-packed streets, free passes into the Stampede Rodeo and fire camp during the Yellowstone fire.
He retired from the bread business in 2001 and donned a new career, again delivering but for the Cody School district lunch programs. He worked there for 14 years, retired for one summer and then back to the school part-time until three weeks before his death.
Carl fell in love with Mickey the first time he laid eyes on her and vowed he would marry that girl, he simply adored her. Their union gave them four children, Brenda, Alice, Jimmy and Chad. He attended as many events as he possibly could that his children and grandchildren were involved with because they were his pride and joy.
He also enjoyed hunting (until it got just too crowded), camping, fishing, grooming his lawn, shopping at his favorite sporting goods stores, collecting gadgets and tinkering with everything that needed fixing.
Carl is preceded in death by his daughter Alice, his parents and sister Shirlene Joiner Turner.
Carl is survived by his wife Mickey (Janice) Joiner, daughter Brenda (Dan) Burch of Billings, their girls Tabatha (Andrew) Miller and Makala Burch both of Billings, son Jimmy (Christina) Joiner of Thermopolis, stepchildren Chellidy (Aaron) Simpson of Thermopolis, Brandon (Gracie) Luers of Casper, Alisha Luers of Thermopolis, Daniel Luers of Fort Collins, son Chad (Nichelle) Joiner of Cody, Chad’s girls Hannah and Peyton of Parker, Colo., and stepchildren Caleb, Kimber and Lillie Tucker of Cody and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m.
