Melvin Gerald Spomer, born Aug. 22, 1939, went to his heavenly home on Sept. 3, 2020.
Mel had many jobs in the oilfields working throughout Wyoming. He enjoyed working.
Melvin was born to parents Herman and Elizabeth Spomer of Lovell. He married Delores Marie Graves in Lovell on Dec. 5, 1958. They were divorced in 1976. Melvin then married Roberta Armstrong.
Melvin is survived by two sons; Greg (Tammy) Spomer and Bradley Spomer; a brother, Jim (Georgia) Spomer; a sister, Carolyn (Robert) Hatcher; three grandchildren Shawnna (Jamie) Hernandez, Shannun (Amanda) Spomer and Skylor (Thu) Spomer and seven great-grandchildren.
Melvin was a quiet man who enjoyed family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Elizabeth Spomer, brother Ken Spomer; sons David Spomer and Richard Spomer; and wives Delores Spomer and Roberta Spomer.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 6-7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home.
Funeral Services are planned for Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus, masks are required at Hope Lutheran Church.
