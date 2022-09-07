Known for her sense of fun, love of life, children and fishing, Anne W. Johnson left this earthly realm near midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Cody Regional Health Long Term Care. She was surrounded by many friends who loved her.
Anne was born on Nov. 26, 1943, in Oklahoma City to Dr. Ambrose John and Bonnie Kelly. She was the oldest of six siblings, enabling her to foster her nurturing spirit and strong-willed ways.
Anne’s early years were spent in Cheyenne until the family moved to Greybull in the early 1950s. Growing up, school and friends filled her days. She played the french horn in the Greybull High School Band and was crowned Miss Big Horn County in 1969. She remained close with many of her classmates and enjoyed celebrating their 60th reunion last summer.
Following high school Anne attended Carroll College in Helena, Mont., where she met her first husband Mike Lowney. They married in 1964 and became parents to five children. When her children were young, she worked nights at Kaiser and Santa Clara Hospitals in California and babysat children during the day. She was always very involved with her children’s schools: at St. Christopher’s grammar school she ran the hot lunch program and organized multiple fundraisers, and then at Bellermine College Prep and Presentation High she volunteered in numerous ways. She always provided a loving home to anyone who came through her doors.
In 1985, she married her high school sweetheart John Wayne Johnson. They moved to Cody where John was the Social Services Manager and Anne was the Human Resource Director at West Park Hospital. She also enjoyed working for Discount Video and was a waitress at many local restaurants. In their free time, Anne and John could be found fishing and camping in the Bighorn Mountains. This was their happy place.
In 2004 Anne retired from West Park Hospital and became Annie the Nanny. She helped raise numerous children in our community. She provided a loving, nurturing, safe and fun environment. Annie became a very special part of these families for the rest of her life.
Anne Johnson loved her kids. She loved her family. She loved her friends. She loved her work and she loved a good time. She will be missed by many.
Anne was preceded in death by her mother and father Dr. Ambrose John and Bonnie Kelly, brother Christopher Kelly, sisters Theresa Kelly, Raelene Hampton and Denise Wood.
She is survived by her brother Sean Matthew Kelly (Patricia Jean), her children Michael Lowney (Bouchra), Steve Lowney (Catherine), Kelly Lowney Bloodgood, Patrick Lowney (Ellen) and Christopher Lowney, her stepchildren Suzanne Johnson, John Johnson (Rebecca), Sean Johnson and Toni Coates, her grandchildren Bridgid and Molly Lowney, Will, Jack and Jane Bloodgood, Stella and Sam Lowney, Isabelle and Anna Foote, Ashley, Hunter, Jarret and Sidney Johnson, Thomas and Zachary Sixbey, Gracie and Finn Coates and numerous nieces and nephews.
Anne’s memorial service is Friday, Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, Cody. Memories and condolences can be left on Anne’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
