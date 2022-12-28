James Robert Romine, 88, of Cody, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, while holding the hand of his beloved wife of more than 65 years, after a short stay in hospice and a long life.
Born in Clarksburg, W. Va., on March 9, 1934, Jim moved to Olmstead Falls, Ohio, at age 13. There, he met Penelope Romans, and the two married on May 17, 1958. After serving his country in the Air Force for six years, Jim and Penny settled outside Cleveland, where they raised two children in a home they built themselves. They moved to Cody in 1989.
Jim worked in appliance repair for over 50 years, eventually owning and operating his own business, Jim’s Appliance Repair. Working long days and late nights to ensure folks did not have to go too long without a working refrigerator, washing machine or range.
Jim was known for his humble generosity as much as for his experience and skills. He frequently performed pro bono appliance repairs for older adults, writing off his labor and time and paying out of his own pocket for fuel and parts. Jim also fixed old and broken appliances to give to those in need.
He believed deeply in helping all people, regardless of income, live dignified and independent lives for as long as possible – and he knew that having working appliances was imperative to rural and aging communities.
Jim is survived by his wife Penelope of the home; two children Elizabeth “Liz” Romine of Cody and Glen Romine of Cincinnati; a nephew whom he loved like a son, Jim Schrantz of Cody; four grandchildren Stepfanie Romine (Samuel Klontz) of Berlin, Germany, Rachael (Thomas) DiFransico of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Dylan (Sarah) Romine of Guntown, Miss., and Isabella Romine of Columbus, Ohio; and two great-granddaughters Charlotte and Sybil DiFransico.
A Celebration of life will take place in spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Jim’s legacy of finding ways to help others.
Memories and condolences can be left on Jim’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
