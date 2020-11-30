Sheldon Richard Troness, 81, was born to Clarence and Arlien (Loge) Troness on June 27, 1939.
Sheldon fought a long, courageous battle with cancer and entered his reward in heaven on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, 2020.
Born in Minneapolis, he spent his childhood there. He attended high school at Hillcrest Academy in Fergus Falls, Minn.
After spending four years in the U.S. Air Force, Sheldon earned a degree in engineering and spent his working life in California.
In 1962, Sheldon married Jean DeCamp. The couple had a daughter Debbie. They later divorced.
Sheldon later married Mary Harkness. Mary’s three daughters by a previous marriage joined the family. That couple also divorced.
In 2005, Sheldon retired and moved to his adopted home of Wapiti. He thoroughly enjoyed living in the mountains and loved the Wyoming lifestyle, especially firearms and pickup trucks.
Sheldon was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Debbie, his brother Glenn Troness, his sister Cheri Troness, his stepdaughters, several grandchildren, cousins and other relatives.
Sheldon will be laid to rest with military honors in an intimate graveside service at Riverside Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.