Lin Scheiber died suddenly on June 27, 2020.
She lived in Cody with her husband Dr. Tony Scheiber for 35 years. Lin was a force of nature and a beauty. She and her husband were business partners in their veterinarian business and feed company Stamina Plus.
She was an amazing horsewoman; she loved to ride, attend clinics, and help girls with her equine therapy program. She was a talented photographer, artist and creative writer. She was a lifelong learner, always enrolled in at least one class through Northwest College or UW.
Lin served on the Stampede Parade Committee for many years and announced at the parade for many more. She loved rodeos and attending the Cody Nite Rodeo, Stampede and the NFR every year.
Lin had an amazing laugh that made people want to be around her. Her vibrancy was unmatched. She was friendly, funny and kind. She loved sports and yelling at the TV, especially during football and hockey.
Lin liked to tell her family that growing up in Minnesota she was a hockey cheerleader on ice skates, but only because her school didn’t have girls sports.
Lin had a great sense of humor. Once when she was leading a dude ride for some particularly loud and obnoxious guys, there was a rattlesnake in the middle of the trail. Lin jumped off her horse, grabbed a stick, pinned the snake’s head and cut it off. She said “Here you go” and hoisted the writhing body at the stunned men, watched the blood drain from their faces, and enjoyed a silent, peaceful ride home.
Lin was a great mom and a really fun grandma. She will be truly missed by those who knew her.
Happy trails, Lin, until we meet again.
Lin was preceded in death by her daughter Toni Scheiber, parents Dick and Nadine Elhardt, sister Jan Nault, and brother Dick Elhardt.
She is survived by her husband Tony, children Laura, Nicole, Mike and Chris, seven grandchildren, and brother Scott Elhardt.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
