Services for James G. Platt will be conducted on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.
He passed away at his home in Cody of a heart attack. He was born April 24, 1935, in Boulder, Colo., the son of James G. Platt Sr. and Frances Hewitt Platt. The family farmed seven miles southwest of Longmont. He attended Potato Hill School K-4, Altona School 5-8, and 9-12 schools in Longmont, Colo., graduating from Longmont High School in 1953.
He was in 4-H for 10 years. He was in FFA while in high school. He attended the National Livestock thing for FFA in Kansas City, Kan. He attained the State Farmer Degree. He loved woodworking, lapidary, flintknapping and rockhounding. He loved his wife and children and grandchildren.
After serving in the Colorado National Guard, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was assigned to serve as air traffic controller in the United States Air Force. He served in Texas and Missouri.
After the service he was a dairy farmer and a carpenter. He moved to Cody in 1972 and farmed on Heart Mountain. While farming, he also worked as a carpenter. In 1973 he started working for Cody Cabinet & Supply as a cabinetmaker. He worked there for 16 years. Then he worked for New West Furniture until his retirement in 1997. In 2002, he began working for Lester Santos at Santos Furniture and worked there until his retirement. All in all he worked in construction for 50 years.
He married his best friend and soulmate Jackie Farias in 1974 in Cody at the Methodist Church. They enjoyed many happy times together as they were kindred spirits.
He was a member of Cody Bible Church. He was baptized into the Christian faith on Aug. 28,2007, in the Shoshone River. He was a member of the Absaroka Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeology Society. He had been their president three times. He founded the Platt Archaeological Site, southwest of Cody.
He was also a member of the 59ers Rock Club, having been the president in that club many times. He was a charter member of the Meadowlark Audubon Society, now defunct. He belonged to the Shoshone Rock Club in Powell. He enjoyed going on the field trips with these clubs. He was an avid reader, did jigsaw puzzles and did Sudoko.
He is survived by his wife Jackie, two sons Alan (Donna) of Wheatland, Keith (Kristina) of Kingsville, Texas, two daughters Teresa Dunn (Scott)of Tomball, Texas, and Lisa (Chris) of Morgantown, W.Va.; brother Frank of Kansas, and three grandsons Nathan Dunn, Justin Dunn and Brett Platt, three granddaughters Jennifer Platt and Avery Elizabeth Platt and Sloane Grace Scheitle, cousin Beth Dirkes, and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Earl Helms and his mother-in-law Helen Helms. Also preceding Jim in death were his brothers Bill Platt and Richard Platt and cousin Art Trevarton.
The family would appreciate memorials to the Absaroka Chapter of WAS, P.O. Box 181, Cody, WY, for their scholarship fund.
Ballard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.