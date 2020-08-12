Gae O. Simone, 73, died unexpectedly Aug. 8, 2020.
Gae was born on Oct. 22, 1946, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Fredrick and Olive Bruggemann. She was their only daughter and the youngest of three children.
She graduated from Carmel High School in 1964. Upon graduation she started working as a banker, a career that lasted for over 30 years. Most of those years were spent at Shoshone First National Bank in Cody. She retired in June 2006. After retirement from Shoshone Bank she worked part-time for a few years at Valley Federal Credit Union. She made lifelong friendships with many of her colleagues.
Gae married Armand Simone Jr. in September of 1967. They had two children Armand and Andrea. The family moved to Cody, Wyo. in September of 1974. Gae and Armand enjoyed 41 years of marriage before Armand’s passing in 2008.
Gae was devoted to her children and still loved to fill everyone in on what the two of them and their families were doing. She cherished the time she spent with her six grandchildren: Harrison, Dakota, Hagen, Ashton, Riley and Sydney.
She attended every sporting event, school program, fair, church event, graduation and wedding. Grandma Gae or Granny G, as she was nicknamed, could always be counted on to be there cheering them on and giving encouragement to not only her grandkids, but to all of their teammates and friends.
Gae was always along for the ride and enjoyed traveling to her grandchildren’s sporting events, to Reno, often to spend time with her daughter, son-in-law and grandkids, Montana to visit her brother Clint and sister in-law Bonnie, who was more like a sister to her. She loved going to the Oregon Coast with Armand in their younger years, back East to see family and friends, and anywhere that she was invited with family and friends.
She always had a book with her and would read for hours. Gae also loved to talk in person or on the phone with her friends and family. She enjoyed quilting and planting her summer flowers and garden. She was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Gae is survived by her son Armand and Kelly Simone of Cody, daughter Andrea and Brent Call of Reno, brother Clint and Bonnie Bruggemann of Hamilton, Mont., sister-in-law Donnie Marino of New York, cousin Harold Bruggemann of New York, cousin Julia Anne Erickson of New York, grandson Harrison and Kathryn Call of Portland, Ore., grandson Dakota Call of Reno, grandson Hagen Call of Reno, granddaughter Ashton Call of Reno, granddaughter Riley Simone of Cody, granddaughter Sydney Simone of Cody, great-granddaughter Kennedy of Portland, great-grandson Maddox of Portland, great-granddaughter Adaline of Reno, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Gae was preceded in death by her loving husband Armand Simone Jr, parents Olive Vockerath and Fredrick Bruggemann, in-laws Armand Sr. and Natchasa Simone.
Services will be held at Riverside Cemetery pavilion on Friday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at Hugh Smith Park from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Park County Library Foundation, P.O. Box 775, Cody, WY 82414, or on their website parkcountylibrary.org
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family strongly encourages the wearing of masks.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
