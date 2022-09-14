Longtime resident S. Rafael (Ray) Halperin, 82, passed away on Oct. 26, 2021, at West Park Hospital from complications after a fall in his home.
Ray moved to Cody in 2004 to enjoy hunting, shooting and the wide-open spaces which afforded him the quiet in which to read and think. He was an NRA-certified Rifle, Pistol and Home Firearms Safety instructor and an NRA-certified Range Safety Officer. Ray served as an Indoor Pistol Range Director at the Cody Shooting Complex. His passion was long-range shooting.
Ray was born on July 24, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Dr. Barnet Halperin and Ramona Vazquez Halperin. He attended Brooklyn Friends School and graduated from Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., with a B.A. in English.
Upon graduation from Dartmouth, Ray served as a U.S. Army infantry officer in the former West Germany during the Cold War. He was honorably discharged from the Army as a Captain and later made his career as a Special Agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for 28 years.
Ray loved America deeply and he actually did know the U.S. Constitution inside and out. He was an ardent student of history and a voracious reader – military, U.S., and world history being his favorite genres – and he also loved the works of Ernest Hemingway and the poetry of T.S. Eliot and Philip Larkin. He was an outstanding cook who for many years loved to have dinner parties for his friends.
Ray Halperin is survived by his sisters Linda M. Matthews of Holden, Mass., Doralee Halperin and brother-in-law Jeffry Davis of Washington, D.C., and niece Sarah G. Matthews of Fort Collins, Colo. He is sorely missed by his friends and acquaintances who describe him as brilliant, generous and a gentleman.
Ray was laid to rest in the Halperin family plot in Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, N.Y.
