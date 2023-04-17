Stephen L. Billeb, 86, passed away on April 14, 2023, at his home in Cody.
He was born in San Francisco on Oct. 13, 1936, to James W. and Marion J. Billeb.
Steve had a lifelong preoccupation with the outdoors and its inhabitants. He completed a B.S. and M.S. degrees in zoology at San Francisco State University, with additional graduate work at Penn State and Montana State. His studies included two trips to the Galápagos Islands, including one with famed ornithologist Roger Bowman, with whom he co-authored a paper on the evolution of song in Darwin’s finches.
While Steve enjoyed the solitude of outdoor activities, always becoming an expert at what he did, he also enjoyed teaching others. He was a professional fly tyer for Bud Lilly in West Yellowstone, guided fly-fishing trips on Yellowstone Lake and led a research program at Montana State. His outdoor-related activities grew into a gunsmithing career, building custom guns full-time in Montana and Wyoming from 1974 to 1990.
In 1983, Steve helped found the American Custom Gunmakers Guild. He served as president and director until 2012 and was presented with a Distinguished Service Award.
Steve joined the teaching staff at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa, in 1990. He oversaw the evolution of the gunsmithing program that emphasized custom firearms and later taught biology.
That same year Steve married his love and best friend Jan, whom he met through the American Custom Gunmakers Guild. In 2001, they moved back to Wyoming to enjoy hunting, fishing and the Western environment. He continued doing gunwork from his home shop until recently retiring.
Steve loved and considered his stepchildren, Sara Wead (Juston) of Cody, and Curtis Melchert (Brianna) of Maple Grove, Minn., as his own. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren Lyla and Hartley Wead, and Ben, Callie and Cole Melchert, with lots of family meals and games.
A lifelong learner, Steve was an avid reader and movie watcher, did model railroading while in Iowa, and passed his love of golf on to the family. Steve will be remembered by everyone who knew him for his sharp, witty sense of humor.
A Celebration of Life with the family will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22, from 2-4 p.m. Cremation has taken place, and a private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be left on Steve’s page at BallardFH.com.
Memorials may be directed to The Nature Conservancy’s effort in Wyoming at preserve.nature.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.