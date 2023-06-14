David William Devine, born on September 2, 1941, in Cody, Wyoming, embarked on his final journey on September 22, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona, at the age of 81. He was the beloved son of William (Bill) and June McCarty Devine.
Growing up in Meeteetse, Dave found his soulmate in Karen Kay Davis from Powell, Wyoming. They sealed their love with marriage in September 1961 and relocated to Laramie, where Dave pursued his higher education at the University of Wyoming, earning a degree in Business Administration.
Seattle, Washington, became their new home, where Dave flourished in the mechanical contracting field before finding employment with Boeing. He dedicated himself to the Boy Scouts of America, serving as an Eagle Scout Advancement Chairman and achieving the prestigious Silver Beaver award, an honor that highlighted his commitment to scouting.
The joy of Dave and Karen’s lives was their remarkable son, Douglas William Devine. Following in his father’s footsteps, Doug became actively involved in Scouts and accomplished the esteemed rank of Eagle Scout. Remarkably, Doug also joined Boeing, continuing the family legacy. Dave’s heart swelled with pride when his grandson, Charles Devine, embraced the Scouting path, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. The bond they shared was exceptional, and Dave guided Charles as he undertook his own journey to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Today, Charles continues to contribute to Boeing, perpetuating the family’s strong connection to the company.
Retirement brought new adventures for Dave and Karen as they embarked on 18 extraordinary cruises, relishing in the cruise lifestyle. They also spent 12 delightful years as snowbirds before settling in Sunland Village, Mesa, Arizona. Dave’s passion for golf ignited during this time, and he formed lasting friendships on the greens. His unwavering support for the Wyoming Cowboys was evident through loyally donning the brown and gold.
Dave treasured his trips to Wyoming for deer hunting, especially when accompanied by Doug and Charles. These shared experiences created lifelong memories that he fondly recounted. Among his proudest moments was the capture of an elk entangled in barbed wire, a remarkable feat captured in a photograph that made its way into the Cody Enterprise.
Nature’s embrace held a special place in Dave’s heart, and he delighted in fishing excursions with his mother during her visits. He was also a consummate entertainer, relishing in the joy of hosting friends and loved ones.
Dave’s humor brightened the lives of his siblings, who eagerly anticipated his phone calls on their birthdays, knowing they would be met with offbeat jokes and playful banter. His infectious laughter echoed through their conversations, and he would humorously inquire about the availability of rooms at the nursing home.
Above all, Dave treasured his family, taking immense pride in their accomplishments and cherishing every moment spent together. He leaves behind his adoring wife of 61 years, Karen Kay Davis Devine; their son, Douglas William (Trinka) Devine; and his cherished grandson, Charles William Devine. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald (Susan) Devine, and sisters Gail (Edward) Gullion, Diane Devine, and Melody (Dean) Sell, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and June Devine, as well as his sisters Marion and Edna.
In his 81 years, Dave touched countless lives, celebrating his 60th wedding anniversary in September 2021 with family and friends in Mesa, Arizona. He expressed his boundless pride in his siblings, his loving wife, his son and his grandson.
A dear friend said, “Dave was one of a kind, and there will never be another, fortunately for some.” I loved him for who he was. His headstone says it perfectly, “Move it or Milk it,” and Dave lived by that motto throughout his life. Now, as he ascends to go rest high on that mountain, dear brother, we bid you farewell.
Memorial services to honor and celebrate the remarkable life of David William Devine will take place on June 24th, 2023, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints in Meeteetse, Wyoming. Following the service, a graveside ceremony will be held at the Meeteetse Cemetery, where we will lay Dave to rest in the embrace of his beloved Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.