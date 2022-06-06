Sherry L. Smith, 77, formerly of Cody passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Sultan, Wash.
Sherry was born on Aug. 6, 1944, in Great Bend, Kan. to Stanley and Dorothy (Reese) Baker. She graduated from Natrona County High School (Casper) in 1962. She married Tom G. Smith on Jan. 28, 1967.
In 1968 they moved to Cody. Sherry worked for Mountain Bell telephone company for several years until her daughters started school when she began an in-home day care. In 1990 the family moved to Denver.
Tom passed away in August 2005 and in June 2008 Sherry remarried to Harry Jones. In 2011 the couple relocated to Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Sherry loved to travel, spend time with family and friends and especially loved getting all dressed up for any special event.
Those left to cherish her memory: Son, Todd (Amanda) Smith of Benton, Ark., daughter Tracy (David) Townsend of Sultan, daughter Tiffany (Dan) Hodgins of Omaha, Neb.; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Dorothy Baker; husband Tom Smith; husband Harry Jones; and a sister Priscilla.
At Sherry’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, her ashes will be spread with Tom in the Wyoming mountains later this year.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made in her honor to the American Heart Association.
