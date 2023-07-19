Donald Ross Pearson, passed away on July 5, 2023, in Casper.
Don was preceded in death by his loving wife Rozanne Kay Melbraaten, and then Barbara Lee Cundal. He is survived by his two sons Jason (Karen) Pearson, and Mark Pearson; his four grandchildren, Alex, Julia, Zachary and Reece; his brother Jess (Linda) Pearson; his brother-in-law John (Emma) Melbraaten; and sisters-in-law Leanne (Richard) Michaels and Suzie (Merl) Warner.
A simple graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Cody on July 28 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.