Edith Bell Davidson passed from this earthly body into glory to be with her Lord on July 21, 2021, at the age of 98.
Edith was born Dec. 26, 1922, in Sarona, Wis., to Fred and Mary Neely.
On March 30, 1940, at the age of 17 she married Lloyd Nelson, a farmer from Frederic, Wis. There they raised their three children Eugene, Byron and Charlotte. She worked as Head Supervisor at Minneapolis Plastic Molders located in Frederic for 25 years.
Lloyd passed away Sept. 19, 1973. Following his death, she bought a home in Milltown, Wis., where she managed the local bakery.
Late in 1976, she met Harold Davidson whom she married Jan. 9, 1977. She adopted his two children, Gina and Norman, and helped raise them.
Edith had many hobbies including fishing, gardening, growing flowers and baking. She was known for her gift of hospitality. She loved teaching Sunday School and took great joy in teaching children about Jesus and what He had done on the cross for them.
In 2007, Harold and Edith began spending their winters in Connecticut where Harold served as seminary chaplain at Bible Baptist Theological Seminary. Edith had a wonderful ministry with the women. There she taught craft classes, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
After Harold passed away Aug. 13, 2019, many family members stepped in to help with Edith’s care including her granddaughter Lynn Buhrow, her daughter and son-in-law Char and Duane Anderson, and granddaughter and her husband Missi and Mark White, who moved to Cody from Denver to live with Edith permanently.
Edith entered Cody Regional Health’s Long Term Care Center in June of 2020.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lila Nelson, brother Clarence Neely, husbands Lloyd Nelson and Harold Davidson, daughter-in-law, Katherine Nelson, and great-grandson Jonathan Nelson.
She is survived by her five children Eugene (Anne) Nelson, Byron (Angie) Nelson, Char (Duane) Anderson, Gina (Scott) Buhrow and Norman (Judy) Davidson, 18 grandchildren, 29 great- grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and special friends.
Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church in Cody on Monday, July 26, 2021. Edith was then laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family on Edith’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
