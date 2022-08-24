Jan Elaine Sharpe (née Wiggam) was born to Ruth and Delbert “Deb” Wiggam in Wheatland on Dec. 28, 1953. She passed away in Cody on July 28, 2022.
Jan was a brilliant woman. She was quiet, observant and thoughtful. She was an avid reader. She had a huge heart and a soft spot for the underdog. Whether at home, on the job, sitting in the stands of one of her kids’ sporting events or parked in her car by a quiet lake – she always had a book with her. Jan also had an encyclopedic knowledge of movies. She enjoyed trading movie recommendations and reviews back and forth with her siblings, kids and a select handful of lifelong friends, whom she treasured.
Jan had a tireless work ethic. She worked in the service industry, mostly waitressing and tending bar, until she moved to Cody. Jan was a phenomenal cook and you were lucky if you got to enjoy one of her home-cooked meals. She used food to celebrate the people she loved, to learn about the world and as a tool for teaching her kids. Jan’s food was her art.
Jan was incredibly proud of her three kids: Justin Schroeder (Denver), Joshua Koske (Canberra, Australia) and Jillian Thompson (née Sharpe) (Chicago). Jan loved her children and her stepkids Aaron Sharpe (Hillsdale) and Jadin Turvey (née Sharpe). Jan embraced Sandra and Nick as her own, as well.
Jan was so proud of the families her kids created. There was nothing in the entire universe that Jan loved more than her grandkids. Despite being a self-proclaimed troglodyte, Jan became a master of FaceTime. She spent countless weekends watching her grandbabies grow.
Jan is survived by her sisters Jo Wiggam (Aurora, Colo.) and Debbie Smith (née Wiggam) (Russellville, Ark.), her brother, Russ Wiggam (Hanna), her children and grandchildren and her wonderful niece and nephews. We will all miss her dearly.
Memories and condolences can be sent on Jan’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
