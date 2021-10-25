Michael Bree, 73, peacefully slipped away from us at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 21, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with mesothelioma.
Michael George Bree was born Dec. 6, 1947, the oldest child of Elmer George and Jane Edith (Smith) Bree, in Trenton, N.J. He grew up on an acreage in Hamilton Square on the outskirts of Trenton hunting and fishing in the woods and streams nearby and working with his family on their Christmas tree farm. Mike was also a Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout and achieving the Order of the Arrow at age 13.
After high school graduation, while still only 17 years old, he enlisted in the US Army. He served the first few months at Fort Dix (N.J.), then was reassigned to Okinawa where he served the remainder of his 3-year enlistment, being honorably discharged July 1968.
He was accepted to attend William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa, so was soon on his way to the Midwest. It wasn’t long before he met the girl who would become his wife, Karen Sue Beenblossom. They started dating, were engaged at Christmas, and married the next summer on Aug. 16, 1969. After another year at William Penn, Mike transferred to Northeast Missouri State College (now Truman State University), where he studied law enforcement for a year.
It was during this year that older son Michael was born, and in June the family moved back to New Jersey where Mike worked for the East Windsor Township Police Department, serving as a police officer for eight years. By this time, younger son Matt had joined the family, and they all were ready for a change of pace, so a move back to Iowa was made, where Mike worked for the West Burlington Police Department, then the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office as a Special Investigator.
A trip to Libby, Mont., to visit a friend prompted an interview with the sheriff of Lincoln County (Mont.) and Mike was hired to work undercover for a few months. After he “surfaced,” he donned a uniform then quickly rose through the rakes; first promoted to Sergeant, then to Lieutenant. He retired from his law enforcement career in 1987, but continued to stay busy with managing the American Legion Baseball team, coaching both of his sons Michael and Matt.
In 1989, the family again moved, this time to Cody, where Mike started a new career with the US Forest Service on the Shoshone National Forest. There he administered Special Use Permits, managed the Crandall/Sunlight area of the Clarks Fork Ranger District, and ended his career as Initial Attack Dispatcher at the Cody Interagency Dispatch Center, retiring in 2009. He continued to work part-time for a few years; first for Buffalo Bill State Park, then Park County, and finally Sherwin-Williams.
Mike had many hobbies throughout his life: hunting, fishing, shooting, woodworking, genealogy, oil painting and playing guitar. He was a member of American Legion, Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the Union Veterans, General Society of the War of 1812, and is a past member of the Kootenai Kiwanis Club of Libby.
Mike influenced and enriched many lives and made life-long friends at each step along the way. He was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. In recent years, he was especially close to grandson Gabe. They would spend hours building in the workshop, fixing things, oil painting together and fishing.
Mike is survived by his wife Karen; son Matthew (Anissa); Matt’s and Anissa’s daughter and son, Skylah and Gabriel; Michael’s daughters, Emery and Ella; Skylah’s fiancé Andrew Watts; sisters-in-law Carolyn Lees and Carla (Eric) Schweizer; brother Paul (Carol) Bree; sister Sally Bree; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Ken and Viola Beenblossom, and son Michael G. Bree II.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Ballard Funeral Home. Services will be held at the Cody United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at Riverside-Graham Cemetery where Mike will be laid to rest next to his son. A luncheon will follow at the church.
The Bree family would like to thank the staff at Spirit Mountain Hospice House for the gentle care they provided for Mike and the emotional support for our family throughout the past weeks.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.