George F. Rockwell Jr., 73, died on Friday, April 14, 2023. He was born in Amsterdam, N.Y., on Sept. 27, 1949, to George and Gladys (Wooster) Rockwell.
George received his Master’s in Divinity in 1977 from Princeton Theological Seminary and served as pastor at Grace Congregational Church in St. Johnsville, New York for six years.
While teaching tennis during the summer following his graduation from Princeton, he met his future wife, Barbara Duttweiler Fanch. They were married in August of 1979 and together raised John and Kristin Fanch, children he grew to call his own.
Loving tennis, and any chance to engage in a rousing intellectual debate, as well as a never-ending desire to be around horses, made George who he was. A family dude ranch vacation and his love of horses brought him to Cody, Wyo.
He and his family stayed at Rimrock Dude Ranch during the summers of 1988 and 1989. Soon after this, Kristin and John were grown and seeking their own adventures, so George and Barbara started exploring the possibility of moving to Cody to live.
They bought their home in the Sage Creek area and moved there in 1991. Until the time of his death, George was a faithful tennis player and active participant in the Sage Creek Community Club, serving as president and then vice president. He was a member of the Boot and Bottle riding club for many years, and he substitute taught in the Cody Schools for several years, as well. George pastured horses on his land and became a trained “natural hoofcare” farrier.
George’s peace and happiness came from his many horseback rides around the basin with his wife and special friends. He’ll be remembered for his almost daily visits to Albertsons and the Mudd Espresso coffee kiosk. An avid reader, he made frequent appearances at the Park County Library, chatting with the staff and local citizens.
A special time for George was sharing dinner and laughs with his wife and good friends at 8th Street at the Ivy.
George was predeceased by his parents and his stepfather Bryant Miller.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, his children Kristin Ashworth Fanch (Greg) and John Fanch (Lolo), and grandchildren Skye and Dimitri Fanch, and Caleb (Rachel) and Courtney Fanch, and great-grandchildren Ryla, Skylar and Emily.
Remember George for his outrageous humor and underlying serious concern for the rest of us.
Any donation in his memory may be made to the Sage Creek Community Club or the Park County Animal Shelter. There will be a gathering to honor his life in the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.