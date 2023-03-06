Ned Douglas Harbert passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Cody, with his son and daughter-in-law at his bedside.
He lived a long interesting life and was 93 years old.
He was born in February of 1930 in Dayton, Ohio, to Charles and Ruth Harbert and moved with his parents to St. Petersburg, Fla., in 1946. He graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1948, then dated Bonita “Bonnie” Hall for two years after high school before they separated for 55 years.
Ned joined the Navy in 1947, served aboard the Earl K. Olsen, a destroyer escort, during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. Afterwards, he traveled to visit his aunt in Texas and then met and married Nancy Virginia Roll.
Ned moved his bride back to St. Petersburg where he lived for the next the 59 years. During that time, his son Douglas Lee Harbert was born and Ned earned his commercial pilot’s license, did commercial photography, drafting, land surveying and worked as a title searcher.
He was a amateur radio operator (ham), a life member in the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association, listed in the Who’s Who in American Aviation, as well as Trim But Deadly, a life member of Disabled American Veterans, and a 32° Mason and life member of the Scottish Rite.
His first wife passed away in 1998, and several years later he reconnected with his teenage sweetheart, now a widow, and began dating Bonnie again. They married in 2006 and moved to Cody in 2013 to live down the street from Ned’s son.
Ned was predeceased by his mother and father, his aunt and his first wife. He will be truly missed by his wife Bonnie, his son Doug (Iris), his grandson Patrick (Anjoli), and stepdaughter Sandy Lee (Jim Galick).
Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home, 636 19th St., Cody. Interment will be in St. Petersburg.
Condolences may be expressed at Ballardfh.com.
