Barbara Ann Hoy, 71, of Cody passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
Barbara was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Seattle to Bud Finch and Roberta Cutting. She met the love of her life Herb Hoy in 1985 in Everson, Wash. They were married just five years later in 1990.
Barbara started her entrepreneurial career in Portland, Ore., when she and Herb launched H&B Trading post. From then on they would always be busy and had no free time to themselves, but they loved being operators and eventually grew their business to four locations in Oregon and two locations here in Wyoming.
Later, because it was always Barbara’s dream to operate a restaurant of her own, she and Herb established the Wild Horse Café in 2014. They enjoyed being in that business for six years before tragedy stuck. In July of 2020 a fire wiped out the Wild Horse Café and Barbara narrowly escaped.
Barbara will be remembered for her love of people and her delicious chicken fried steaks. She also poured time into sharing her love of cooking with others.
Barbara enjoyed music, albums like Liquid Silk by Marina Raye and songs like “Amazing Grace” by Charles Littleleaf. Barbara was also an animal lover having once been a breeder of popular toy dog breeds Shitsu and Lhasa Apso. Barbara was good at crafts, crocheting and jewelry making and she was also a dynamo at gardening, filling her home with flowers. Yellow roses were her favorite.
Barbara is survived by her husband Herb Hoy, sons Jon (Allison) of Nevada, Thom (Donna) of Washington, stepdaughters; Sandra (Bryan) of Oregon, Patty of Idaho and numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren whom she adored with all her heart.
Barbara’s care has been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home. No services have been planned as of this writing.
To leave condolences to the family please visit Barbara’s page at ballardfh.com.
