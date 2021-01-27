Mrs. Emily Mae Fulk of Glendale, Ariz., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the age of 77.
Emily was born in Cody on Nov. 8, 1943, to parents Ed and Edna Moore. She grew up an only child and graduated with a degree in elementary education from the University of Wyoming.
While at college, she met her husband Cortney Fulk. They married in 1966 and had two children. The couple lived for many years in Minnesota, settled in The Valley of the Sun in 1992, were later joined by their youngest son and eventually retired.
Emily was an amazing wife, mother and homemaker who always took great care of the people close to her. Her sense of humor brought light to everyone in her life, and her intuitive and personal sense of style was reflected in the décor around her home and the gifts she gave to loved ones.
She adored the scenery of nature and loved few things more than a chance to see an animal in the wild. She enjoyed traveling across the country, and when she wasn’t visiting family and close friends, she spent a great deal of time visiting national parks and monuments and other remote natural places that offered beauty and serenity.
Her dedication to her family was surpassed by none. She will forever be loved, cherished, and missed by her surviving husband Cortney, and her two sons Carey (Duluth, Minn.) and Kevin (Phoenix, Ariz.).
At Emily’s request, no services will be held. The family is grateful for your condolences that can be sent to Green Acres Mortuary, 5830 West Missouri Ave., Glendale, Ariz., 85301, but respectfully decline flowers.
Donations can be made in her memory to Dove of the Desert United Methodist Church, 7201 West Beardsley Road, Glendale, Ariz., 85308.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.