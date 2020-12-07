Deb Zierke traded an earthly home for a heavenly one on Dec. 2, 2020.
Deb was born Nov. 24, 1954. She was born to Florence (Hostetler) Norskog and Roy Hostetler and lived in Clark for a number of years. Deb had known three brothers and one sister growing up, Richard Hostetler, R.D. Hostetler, Don Hostetler, and Linda Hostetler; however, she recently learned of her half-brother David Etchells.
Deb married the love of her life and best friend on Dec. 16, 1978. Together they built an amazing life together full of memories that span more than the 42 years they shared. Deb and John had one son Brian Zierke.
She loved her family very much and adored all her grandkids. She spent over 20 years as a nail technician in Cody after many years in customer service. Deb is remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Deb loved life; her smile and laugh were contagious. She had a special place in her heart for her close friends. Some of them shared many years of memories and she treated their children as her own. She enjoyed camping up the North Fork, loved Christmas, and appreciated the priceless value of an heirloom. She collected glass baskets and snowmen but her favorites were bears.
While in her presence she would give you her undivided attention. Like all of us in life she faced many difficult situations including cancer. She faced her mountains head on with courage and strength. She loved endlessly and wholeheartedly.
Her daughter Pamela Hostetler, who passed in childbirth, her mother Florence Norskog, her father Roy Hostetler and her sister Linda ,precede Deb in death.
She is survived by her husband John Zierke, her son Brian Zierke (Ky), her brothers Richard Hostetler (Karla), Rd Hostetler (Julie), Don Hostetler (Rose), David Etchells (Karen); her grandchildren Wyatt Burichka, Mikayla Burichka, John Tyler Zierke and Haleigh Zierke; numerous nieces and cousins and close friends.
Services for Deb will be 10 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2020, at Ballard Funeral Home. A fellowship luncheon will follow services at the Cody Elks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.