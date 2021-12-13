Vince Cole, 59, of Cody passed away Dec. 7, 2021.
Vince was a loving husband and known for his caring way. He was always there to help family, friends and even strangers if there was a need. His wife and family were his greatest joy in life.
Vince was preceded in death by his mother, Sharron Beyers, and his sister, Jerri Mirabile.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, his parents, Bill and Linda Cole of Waterford, Cali., his brother, Keith Cole of Modesto, Cali., his stepdaughters Rhianna Gonzalez and Lindsey O’Banion of California, and his twelve grandchildren.
In lieu of cards or flowers donations can be made in Vince Cole’s name to the local animal shelter.
A Celebration of Vince’s Life will be held Thursday, Jan. 6 at the Irma Hotel from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
