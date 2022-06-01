Former New York resident Aaron M. Schmeiser, 43, died May 22, 2022, at Billings Clinic Hospital after a short illness.
Aaron was born September 7, 1978 in Middletown, N.Y., to Marc Schmeiser and Susan Timke.
He graduated from Valley Central High School in Montgomery, N.Y., in 1996 and moved to Wyoming in 1997 with family. He lived in Wapiti, Cody and most recently Billings.
Aaron held a variety of jobs and was an accomplished HVAC and sheet metal fabricator having made a career of that trade.
His interests were hunting, fishing and camping in the mountains of Wyoming and Montana with family and friends.
He is survived by his children Tyler, Grace and Logan, his father Marc Schmeiser, stepmother Ilene, brothers Craig and Jaden, sisters Alexandra, Xavia and Elise, his partner Jesse Kirschenmann, grandmother Myrna and numerous aunts and uncles.
Aaron was preceded in death by grandparents Herman and Elinor Buck, his mother Susan Timke and grandfather John Schmeiser.
There will be a memorial service June 18, 2022, at the Cowboy Church 99 South Fork Road, Cody, at 1 p.m.
