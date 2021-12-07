Janice Judith Beaudrie, 74, of Cody, passed away in Billings on Nov. 29, 2021.
Janice was born on Feb. 2, 1947 in Detroit to Elmer and Betty Lou Schneider. She lost her father at a young age. Her family moved to Flat Rock, Mich. where they lived with her grandmother Margaret Pfeifer. Janice attended Saint Mary’s Grade school in Rockwood, Mich., in the same classroom as her eventual husband, Dennis. She attended high school at Saint Mary’s Academy, an all-girls Catholic school, in Monroe, Mich., and went on to attend college at Mary Grove College in Detroit. While a student at Mary Grove, she spent summers in Cody with her brother, Jerry, and took on a job as a cook at Blackwater Lodge on the North Fork. Janice graduated college with degrees in home economics and English, after which, she returned to her high school alma matter to teach home economics. The West kept calling Janice as she had fallen in love with the mountains. In 1970, Janice accepted a teaching position in Kaycee. That summer, prior to heading west, she ran into her grade school classmate, Denny Beaudrie. After a short but interesting cross country engagement they were married in 1971.
Janice was a very talented seamstress, sewing her own wedding gown as well as those of her bride’s maids and mother in law. She spent a lifetime creating clothing for her family. From creating suits, dresses and children’s clothing, to repairing heirloom wedding gowns, Janice knew no limit to what she could create at the sewing machine.
In 1982, Janice began working at the check station for Wyoming Game and Fish at the South Fork location while earning her real estate license. She became a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker. From there she started a 20-year career with the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, starting in the gift shop and moving on to a position traveling the U.S. setting up satellite gift shops at other museums.
While pursuing these different careers, Janice and Dennis also “flipped” many homes well before “flipping” was a thing.
In 1994, Janice retired from the museum and she and her husband opened Abbey Carpet in Cody and enjoyed a 19-year career in a community they love dearly.
Janice is survived by Dennis her husband of 50 years. Her children: Jacob Beaudrie of Denver, Colo., Joseph (Dawn) Beaudrie of Cody, and Nanette (Alex III) Sitz of Cody. Her grandchildren Johnathan (Hannah) Beaudrie of Grand Forks, N.D., Daniel (Mary Martha) Beaudrie of Howell, Mich., Charles Beaudrie of Cody, Gracey Beaudrie of Denver, Grayson Beaudrie, Alex IV Sitz, Madelon Beaudrie, Thomas Sitz, John Paul Sitz, Anna Banana Sitz all of Cody and great grandson Gunnison Beaudrie of Grand Forks, N.D. Her brother Jerry (Mickey) Schneider and her many nieces, nephews and Godchildren scattered across the country.
Visitation with family present will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary taking place at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at the Church of St. Anthony on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 10 a.m.
